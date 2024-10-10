Watch Now
St. Petersburg shut off drinking water after water main break

The City is issuing a boil water notice.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg said that they shut off drinking water citywide at 12:00 a.m. Thursday. This is due to a water main break.

The City said that it will last until repairs are able to be made.

Some residents were already experiencing low water pressure or service interruptions prior to the shut off.

The City is also issuing a boil water notice for all water used for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth. Further testing will be conducted once the system is restored.

