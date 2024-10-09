Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hurricane Milton: Tracking power outages across Tampa Bay

power lines generic
Canva
power lines generic
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — PowerOutage.us is reporting that many Tampa Bay residents are already losing power as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida.

CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES | As of 3 p.m. on Oct. 9

  • State of Florida: 65,333
  • Citrus: 1,726
  • Hernando: 211
  • Highlands: 3,400
  • DeSoto: 20
  • Hardee: 2
  • Hillsborough: 8,075
  • Manatee: 8,052
  • Pasco: 1,216
  • Pinellas: 3,281
  • Polk: 325
  • Sarasota: 1,435

Outage Maps

Phone Numbers

  • Duke Energy: Automated outage-reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801
  • TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here or text OUT to 27079
  • Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here
  • Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592
  • WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number

Downed Powerlines

Remember, never touch them, and follow these guidelines:

  • Assume all wires are power lines and assume they are energized.
  • Always assume that a downed power line is energized and move away to safety.
  • Do not try to touch a downed line with your hand or any objects, such as a stick or pole.
  • Avoid touching anything or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.
  • Do not drive over a downed power line.
  • Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.
  • While some energized wires spark and snap, others may not appear dangerous.
  • Standing water can hide energized power lines or other hazards or put you at risk of drowning.
  • Call 911 immediately to report a fallen power line.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo