Hurricane Milton: Tracking power outages across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — PowerOutage.us is reporting that many Tampa Bay residents are already losing power as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida.

CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES | As of 3 p.m. on Oct. 9

State of Florida: 65,333

Citrus: 1,726

Hernando: 211

Highlands: 3,400

DeSoto: 20

Hardee: 2

Hillsborough: 8,075

Manatee: 8,052

Pasco: 1,216

Pinellas: 3,281

Polk: 325

Sarasota: 1,435

Outage Maps

Phone Numbers

Duke Energy: Automated outage-reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801

TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here or text OUT to 27079

Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here

Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592

WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number

Downed Powerlines

Remember, never touch them, and follow these guidelines:

