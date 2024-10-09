Hurricane Milton: Tracking power outages across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — PowerOutage.us is reporting that many Tampa Bay residents are already losing power as Hurricane Milton approaches Florida.
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES | As of 3 p.m. on Oct. 9
- State of Florida: 65,333
- Citrus: 1,726
- Hernando: 211
- Highlands: 3,400
- DeSoto: 20
- Hardee: 2
- Hillsborough: 8,075
- Manatee: 8,052
- Pasco: 1,216
- Pinellas: 3,281
- Polk: 325
- Sarasota: 1,435
Outage Maps
Phone Numbers
- Duke Energy: Automated outage-reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801
- TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here or text OUT to 27079
- Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here
- Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592
- WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number
Downed Powerlines
Remember, never touch them, and follow these guidelines:
- Assume all wires are power lines and assume they are energized.
- Always assume that a downed power line is energized and move away to safety.
- Do not try to touch a downed line with your hand or any objects, such as a stick or pole.
- Avoid touching anything or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.
- Do not drive over a downed power line.
- Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.
- While some energized wires spark and snap, others may not appear dangerous.
- Standing water can hide energized power lines or other hazards or put you at risk of drowning.
- Call 911 immediately to report a fallen power line.