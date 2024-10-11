What do I do with sandbags after Hurricane Milton? Where do I dispose of Hurricane debris? How should I remove trees in my yard? What should I do with my plywood?

Hurricane Milton left damage and debris throughout the Tampa Bay area. Many are left with questions on how to recover. ABC Action News has compiled answers from local officials on what you can do after the storm.

Sandbags

Any sandbags which did not come into contact with floodwaters can be safely reused or stored. Homeowners can spread the sand on their lawns or landscape beds and either reuse the bag or place it in their garbage.

If you want to keep the clean sandbags for a potential future flooding event, make sure to store them in a dry place.

Do not dump sand from sandbags onto the beach. The sand used to help stop flooding may be different from beach sand, which could cause issues for turtle nesting and other problems.

Sandbags that came in contact with flood water can become contaminated with bacteria, produce odors and are considered dirty.

You should not dispose of any sand or full sandbags in your regular trash. The sand will not burn in trash incinerators. Also, do not mix sandbags with yard debris. The sand is abrasive and damages equipment used to grind yard debris into mulch.

To dispose of used sandbags:



Pinellas County

Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex 3095 114th Ave. N., St. Petersburg Disposal fees apply Bring used sandbags separated from other waste



For those who do not live in Pinellas County, you will want to call your county's Solid Waste Department for its guidelines on the reuse or disposal of sandbags.

Storm Debris