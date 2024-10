Hurricane Milton: Evacuations across Tampa Bay

As Hurricane Milton tracks closer to the Tampa Bay area, we're keeping you updated with the latest evacuations issued across the area.

Manatee County Emergency Managers have called for the evacuation of all persons in Level A and B—and all residents or visitors in RVs or Mobile Homes—ahead of Hurricane Milton, beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

The following locations will be opening emergency shelters Monday afternoon:

Mills Elementary School (7200 69th St. E., Palmetto) Miller Elementary School (601 43rd St. W., Bradenton) Myakka Elementary School (37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City)



Mandatory vs. Voluntary Evacuations

Information from Pinellas County Emergency Management

Voluntary: In the event of the approach of a tropical storm or a hurricane crossing the state the potential for storm surge may not be as great. In these cases, emergency managers may recommend that residents in mobile homes and historically flood-prone areas that frequently flood consider evacuating to higher ground and/or sturdier structures than they have available at home. This is done for the safety of those in areas known to be vulnerable.

Mandatory: Mandatory evacuations are issued when the probability of storm surge is high, and loss of life could occur if residents don’t leave. These evacuations will be ordered up to a certain letter zone and will always include mobile homes. It is incredibly important that if your home is in an evacuation level, you know your level, plan for a ‘stay’ and ‘go’ option, and, if your level is ordered to go, move quickly but safely outside of the evacuation area.

It is illegal to stay in a home under a mandatory evacuation order. Under Florida Statute 252.38, the local authority has the ability to take necessary steps to provide for the health and safety of people and property. Chapter 252.50 sets refusal to follow an evacuation order as a second-degree misdemeanor.

Does this mean the police will drag you out of your property? No. They will be too busy helping those who will be following the evacuation order, although they will likely ask for next of kin or an emergency contact. However, this does provide law enforcement the basis to remove anyone who is impeding the flow of an evacuation.

