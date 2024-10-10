Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

500+ people rescued from flooded apartment complex in Clearwater

Rescues at The Standard apartments in Clearwater
Clearwater Police Department
Rescues at The Standard apartments in Clearwater
Posted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — First responders rescued more than 500 people from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater.

Clearwater Police, Clearwater Fire & Rescue, and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office rescued people who were trapped by rising water at The Standard on Drew Street.

Calls began coming in overnight from residents who were trapped, but first responders weren't able to get there due to high winds from Hurricane Milton. They were finally able to respond shortly before sunrise.

Crews arrived to water that was chest-deep and neck-deep in some locations. There were vehicles that were completely submerged.

A total of 449 adults and 116 juveniles were rescued. Many of them were taken to local shelters provided for evacuees.

There were no significant injuries reported.

First responders started before the sun came up to conduct water rescues following Hurricane Milton's landfall.

First responders begin water rescues in Clearwater

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.