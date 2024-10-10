500+ people rescued from flooded apartment complex in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — First responders rescued more than 500 people from a flooded apartment complex in Clearwater.

Clearwater Police, Clearwater Fire & Rescue, and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office rescued people who were trapped by rising water at The Standard on Drew Street.

Calls began coming in overnight from residents who were trapped, but first responders weren't able to get there due to high winds from Hurricane Milton. They were finally able to respond shortly before sunrise.

Crews arrived to water that was chest-deep and neck-deep in some locations. There were vehicles that were completely submerged.



A total of 449 adults and 116 juveniles were rescued. Many of them were taken to local shelters provided for evacuees.

There were no significant injuries reported.