Navigating homeowners and flood insurance after a hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. — Tens of thousands of homeowners are beginning the long and difficult process of recovery from Hurricane Milton, and one of the first things they will look to is insurance.

Whether it's auto insurance, homeowners insurance, flood insurance, FEMA, or any combination thereof, the process can be lengthy, and getting things moving as soon as possible will help you.

Homeowners Insurance

What to do after the storm:

Take pictures of your property to document the damage. Contact your insurance agent and file a claim as soon as possible.

Do what you can to prevent further damage to your property (for example, cover a damaged roof with a tarp) because insurance may not cover additional damage that occurs after the storm. Track your costs associated with these mitigation measures and submit receipts to your insurance company for reimbursement.

Following an inspection by qualified professionals, photograph any additional damage to your property that was flagged during the inspection. Submit the inspection report and pictures to your insurance company to update your claim.

You may need to submit a separate insurance claim if you have a flood insurance policy.

Save receipts if you purchase items such as tarps and plywood or other supplies to make repairs.

Leave cleaning to the professionals because some floodwaters contain contaminants that may pose serious health hazards during cleanup.

What damage is covered by homeowners insurance?

Most property insurance covers wind-related damages from hurricanes under the broader category of 'windstorm.' Wind coverage may be excluded if you live in a coastal area at high risk for tropical storms and hurricanes. Standard homeowners insurance DOES NOT cover flooding, including storm surge flooding. Additionally, mold damage may not be covered by your home insurance policy.

Flood Insurance

Start your claim as soon as possible. Many times, since the federal government backs flood insurance, the claims are paid out much faster.

Take as many photos and videos as possible documenting the flood-related damage.

Once you file your claim, an independent adjuster will be assigned and will document flood damage to the home and personal property, and record floodwater levels to prepare your claim estimate. (How to document damage).

Note: The adjuster will show you their official identification (driver's license and Flood Control Number)

After taking photos of the damage, throw away contents and supplies that could pose health risks, such as perishable food items, clothing, pillows, etc.

You must also take action to minimize the growth and spread of mold. The Standard Flood Insurance Policy will not cover mold damage when a policyholder fails to take reasonable action within their control to prevent the growth and spread of mold (Homeowner's and Renter's Guide to Mold Cleanup After Disasters via EPA).

Keep copies of all documents that are relevant to your flood claim, including all materials submitted to your insurance company and adjuster. Saving receipts, bank statements, and contractor invoices will facilitate a more timely claim payment for future flood events because you will be required to document that previous flood damage was repaired.

For homeowners with flood damage but without flood insurance, FEMA may be an option.

FEMA assistance

Anyone who suffered loss or damage from the storm may be eligible for assistance.

Financial help will only cover what's not covered by insurance.

Be prepared to include the following information with a FEMA claim:

Current phone number Address at the time of the disaster and where you're staying today Your Social Security Number A list of your damage and losses Banking information (direct deposit information can result in money within a few days) If insured, your insurance policy number and company name



You can start that application process in person at one of FEMA’s disaster recovery centers, online, or by phone at 1-800-621-3362.

