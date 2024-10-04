Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Helene tore through multiple communities, officials are gearing up for Hurricane Milton this week. To prepare, some counties are opening free sandbag locations for residents.

Anyone living in areas that are prone to flooding should consider picking up sandbags.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Sandbag locations are now closed

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Sandbag locations are now closed

City of Tampa

Officials said the following sites will be open on Tuesday, October 8, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Himes Avenue Complex: 4501 S Himes Avenue, Tampa Al Barnes Park: 2902 N 32nd Street, Tampa

Free tarps will be available while supplies last



MANATEE COUNTY

Self-service sandbag locations are open from dawn until dusk at the following sites:

66th St. West Fleet Building, 4700 66th Street West., Bradenton Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd, Bradenton Blackstone Park, 2112 14th Avenue, Palmetto Buffalo Creek Park, 7550 69th St E, Palmetto Centre Lake, 65th Ave Cir E, Sarasota Dam Road, 1505 Dam Road Greenbrook Park, 6655 Greenbrook Blvd, Lakewood Ranch Island Library, 5701 Marina Dr, Holmes Beach Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Road, Myakka City Ola Mae Sims Park, 11800 Erie Rd, Parrish Palma Sola Park, 7915 40th Ave W, Bradenton Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St E, Palmetto Rye Preserve, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish Shadybrook, 955 Byron Pl, Sarasota Stormwater Facility, 5511 39th St E, Bradenton Sylvan Oaks Park, 715 17th St E, Palmetto Trailer Estates, Florida Blvd, Bradenton



SARASOTA COUNTY

Self-service sandbags will be offered to Sarasota residents on Tuesday, October 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations:



Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th Street, Sarasota

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

Residents are limited to 10 bag per vehicle. Bags and sand will be provided. Residents asked to bring their own shovels.



POLK COUNTY

Sandbag locations are open from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, October 8. A maximum of 10 pre-filled bags will be provided.

Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee



City of Winter Haven



A sandbag station will open on Tuesday, October 8 at 7 a.m. and remain open until 1 p.m. or as long as is safe given the weather:

Rueben Williams Sports Complex: 1751 7th St NE, Winter Haven



HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Officials will hand out sandbags on Tuesday, October 7, starting at 8 a.m. until supplies last. Empty bags will be provided, and there will be a limit of 10 bags per person. Sandbag filling will be self-service.

Road and Bridge office: 4344 George Blvd, Sebring Road and Bridge office: East Winthrop Street, Avon Park Road and Bridge office: County Road 621, Lake Placid

Sand for sandbags are also available during daylight hours at the following locations (you must bring your own shovel):

South George Boulevard just north of the Emergency Operations Center in Sebring Intersection of Old Bombing Range Road, County Road 17A and Isabelle Lake Road in Avon Park Intersection of County Road 621, County Road 619 and Highlands Lake Drive in Lake Placid

