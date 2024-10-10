Tropicana Field roof ripped off by Hurricane Milton's winds

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — Hurricane Milton's winds ripped off the roof of Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The storm made landfall around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
We know that first responders were staging with cots inside the stadium. There were no reported injuries.
This is a developing story. We will update with more information.
Hurricane Milton made landfall at 8:30pm near Siesta Key as a Category 3 Hurricane. The latest forecast from ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips.
Tracking Milton 9:30p Update