Hurricane Milton Live Blog: Over 18 inches of rain fall in Pinellas County

We're bringing you the most up-to-date information on Hurricane Milton as it impacts the Tampa Bay region.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

Thursday, Oct. 10

6:40 a.m.

The National Weather Service office in Tampa released some of the rainfall reports from Wednesday night due to Hurricane Milton with many possible records broken.

Hillsborough County



3.1 miles west of Temple Terrace — 15.66 inches

1 mile north-northwest of East Lake-Orient Park — 12.12 inches

Tampa International Airport — 11.49 inches

Pinellas County



St. Petersburg/Albert Whitted Airport — 18.54 inches

Baskin — 13.08 inches

2.4 miles east of Clearwater — 12.52 inches

Pasco County



5.4 miles northeast of Zephyrhills — 14.13 inches

Wesley Chapel — 10.14 inches

Zephyrhills — 9.79 inches

6:35 a.m.

Tampa Police rescued 15 people, including multiple children, after a tree fell on their home during Hurricane Milton. Full story here.

6:30 a.m.

HCSO said they are working to clear and recover the Dana Shores area that has been flooded and damaged by Hurricane Milton.

HCSO

HCSO

HCSO

6:20 a.m.

The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County asked the public not to enter the water, including public beaches and swimming pools, due to the increased risk of water-borne illness.

6:03 a.m.

Officials close down access to Pinellas County due to hazardous conditions, including traffic light outages and downed power lines.

The Sheriff's Office reiterated that "ALL RESIDENTS MUST REMAIN SHELTERED IN PLACE!" The county said there is severe damage countywide and residents must stay off the roads until advised otherwise by county officials.

5:45 a.m.

ABC Action News Reporter Larissa Scott is in Clearwater, where first responders are already beginning water rescues.

First responders begin water rescues in Clearwater

5:37 a.m.

Footage from Brandon Clement (WXChasing on YouTube) shows damage at Tropicana Field and around the area.

5:01 a.m.

All Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued for the west coast of Florida, per the NHC.

5 a.m.

Over 3 million Floridians are without power. For a complete list of outages, click here.

WFTS

4:45 a.m.

Record river flooding is expected in our area following Hurricane Milton's landfall.

Record river flooding expected in our area following Hurricane Milton landfall

3:15 a.m.

Recovery efforts are already underway in Hillsborough County.

📢𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 𝐄𝐅𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐖𝐀𝐘📢Post-storm recovery efforts have begun in some parts of our county. Please stay home, as we have received reports of downed trees and flooded streets. Your safety is our priority! pic.twitter.com/u2GxNCF3Tr — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) October 10, 2024

2:48 a.m.

Pasco County Fire Rescue is resuming all emergency response operations as weather conditions have improved.

2:44 a.m.

The City of Temple Terrace is under a boil water notice due to power outages.

2:30 a.m.

Hillsborough County Water Resources is encouraging residents to reduce waste water usage. The county says this is to help mitigate impacts on the systems during and immediately after the storm. Residents are being encouraged to limit the following over the next few days:



Washing clothes and dishes

Bathing and showering

Flushing

The county says the reduction will help ensure the drinking water system remains available.

2:15 a.m.

Video shows the moment a DeLand police officer was driving behind a car when a tree suddenly fell on it.

One of our officers was driving behind this vehicle when a tree suddenly fell. Thankfully this driver is OK, but this is a reminder that conditions will continue to deteriorate as Hurricane Milton impacts Florida. @DeLandPD pic.twitter.com/SLpnZAXV5y — City of DeLand (@CityofDeLand) October 9, 2024

2:12 a.m.

Pinellas County officials are urging residents to stay off roadways until further notice. There are several live lines down, debris, and damage reported. Several roads are still flooded.



#Pinellas: Remain off roadways until further notice. Numerous live lines down, debris, and damage reported. First responders remain off the road as it is still dangerous. Numerous reports of flooding as well. Please stay sheltered! #Milton pic.twitter.com/cDSbNCHoaw — Pinellas County EM (@PinellasEM) October 10, 2024

1:36 a.m.

St. Pete on X posted a video of a tree that was knocked over by strong winds.



Dangerous winds are still happening, St. Pete. Please stay inside until the storm passes.*Video outside the Moxy Hotel in downtown St. Pete pic.twitter.com/KTNHehJrKH — St. Petersburg, FL (@StPeteFL) October 10, 2024

12:47 a.m.

Polk County Sheriff's Office said that the following roads are flooded and impassable:



640 at the Peace River Bridge

Imperial Lakes Blvd, Mulberry

US 92 West of Old Dixie Hwy, Auburndale

Reynolds Rd and Maine Ave, Lakeland

42nd St NW at Avenue Q NW, Winter Haven

12:16 a.m.

A crane collapsed during high winds in Downtown St. Petersburg. The crane was at the 400 Central building construction site, according to the City of St. Petersburg.

Crane collapsed in Downtown St. Pete

Wednesday, Oct. 9

11:20 p.m.

The City of St. Petersburg said that they will be shutting off drinking water citywide beginning at midnight. This is due to a water main break.

10:59 p.m.

The roof ripped off of Tropicana Field from the winds of Hurricane Milton. We know that first responders were staging with cots inside the stadium.

WFTS

10:20 p.m

ABC Action News Reporter Adam Walser shows floodwaters beginning to take over Tampa streets.

ABC Action News Reporter Adam Walser shows flooding in Tampa

10:05 p.m.

Hurricane Milton is now a Category 2 storm.

9:35 p.m.

Meteorologist Greg Dee takes a look at conditions outside of the ABC Action News studio.

Meteorologist Greg Dee takes a look at the conditions outside of the ABC Action News studio.

9:20 p.m.

ABC Action News Reporter Robert Boyd shows what the strong winds are like in Seminole.

ABC Action News Reporter Robert Boyd shows what the strong winds are like in Seminole.

8:30 p.m.

The NHC said that Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key around 8:30 p.m. as a Category 3 storm.

7:50 p.m.

ABC Action News Reporter Michael Paluska gives an update from Sarasota.

ABC Action News Reporter Michael Paluska gives an update from Sarasota.

7:42 p.m.

ABC Action News Anchor gives an update from Paul Lagrone in Bradenton as transformer blows during Hurricane Milton winds.

Paul Lagrone in Bradenton as transformer blows during Hurricane Milton winds

7:00 p.m.

Pinellas County officials are warning residents to shelter in place as Hurricane Milton approaches.

6:40 p.m.

An Extreme Wind Warning has been issued for:



Manatee County (until 9:30 p.m.)

Pinellas County (until 9:30 p.m.)

Hillsborough County (until 9:30 p.m.)

According to ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips, this is the most severe weather alert the area will see with Hurricane Milton.

The National Weather Service said, "extreme winds, associated with the eyewall of Hurricane Milton, were moving onshore along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of South Bradenton to 25 miles southwest of Anna Maria to 52 miles southwest of Saint Armands Key and moving northeast at 30 miles per hour. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION!"

NWS

6:37 p.m.

President Joe Biden spoke from the White House Wednesday evening as Hurricane Milton was about to make landfall in Florida. The president pledged full federal support for the region.

President Biden discusses response to Hurricane Milton

6:33 p.m.

Multiple city and county first responders are being taken off the road until the storm has passed for their safety, including Pinellas County, Clearwater, Pasco County, and Manatee County.

6:15 p.m.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies were pulled from the road until the storm passes and it is safe for them to respond to calls once again.

5:50 p.m.

The City of St. Petersburg said that the Northeast and Southwest Sewer Treatment Plants are now offline due to potential storm surge. You can check which sewer treatment plant serves your home by clicking here. The City says these are the only facilities that are anticipated to be affected by the storm surge and there are currently no plans to shut down drinking water.

Residents in the affected areas should:



Flush toilets only as necessary as the toilets may not drain

Limit taking showers or using bathtubs, dishwashers, and washing machines

Fill up water bottles in advance to brush your teeth outdoors or over a container

Avoid putting water down the drains

5:43 p.m.

St. Petersburg said all first responders operations will be paused for now with Hurricane Milton making landfall in the next few hours.

As #Milton approaches and conditions worsen, all first responder operations will be paused. For the safety of our police, fire, and medical teams, they will not be able to respond to emergency calls until it is safe to operate. pic.twitter.com/QlCHVpsQWf — St. Petersburg, FL (@StPeteFL) October 9, 2024

5:37 p.m.

Kylie McGivern is reporting from Seminole. As a reporter who has lived in the Tampa Bay area her entire life, this storm feels different and personal to her.

See her full report

"It feels personal" Kylie McGivern is in Seminole as rains pickup

5:35 p.m.

The Bradenton Police Department shows what conditions are like on Riverview Boulevard.



4:45 PM - Riverview Boulevard, Manatee River, Bradenton pic.twitter.com/aJUxxTpCOO — Bradenton Police Department (@BradentonPD) October 9, 2024

5:30 p.m.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says it is no longer safe to be on the roads due to reports of flooding. SCSO says to shelter in place and leave the roadways open for first responders.

5:25 p.m.

Robert Boyd gives an update in Seminole.

Robert Boyd gives an update in Seminole.

4:56 p.m.

FHP reports an overturned camper and pickup truck on the Polk Parkway news mm 17.

Overturned camper on Polk Parkway

4:30 p.m.

Polk County Sheriff's Office says that two streets are impassable due to flooding. Deputies say to avoid Reynolds Road at Maine Avenue in Lakeland and 42nd Street NW at Avenue Q NW in Winter Haven.

4:15 p.m.

Milton is now a category 3 hurricane with winds around 125 mph.

3:34 p.m.

Earlier this morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Tampa found a dog that was tied to a fence and abandoned by its owner. The dog is now safe and receiving care. He was brought to a vet, where he was examined for injuries and received a clean bill of health.

FHP

3:09 p.m.

Five tornadoes have touched down in Lee County today. There are currently no reported injuries.

Tornadoes confirmed in Lee County

This story is developing and will be updated as we get more information.