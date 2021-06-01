The history of the Tampa Rays stadium search and what happens next

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you've followed the Tampa Bay Rays for any amount of time; you know how the stadium saga has played out. There's been talk about moving out of Tropicana Field for years, seemingly without any real progress ever being made.

From a stadium in Tampa, to a new site in St. Pete, to a partial season in Montreal, and now, even rumors of Nashville, fans can only help but wonder what will become of their beloved Rays. Tuesday, a press conference is expected to discuss the future of the Rays in the region.

So, how did we get here? Here is a general timeline of all the recent news about the Rays and their never-ending stadium search:

Oct. 24, 2017



Feb. 9, 2018



March 22, 2018



March 26, 2018



June 7, 2018



July 10, 2018



July 11, 2018



Dec. 5, 2018



Dec. 11, 2018



Jan. 4, 2019



June 20, 2019



June 25, 2019



July 22, 2019



July 28, 2019



Aug. 7, 2019



Oct. 9, 2019



Feb. 7, 2020



Feb. 9, 2020



Feb. 10, 2020



Feb. 11, 2020



Jan. 26, 2021



March 8, 2021

