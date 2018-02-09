Petition created to build new Tampa Bay Rays stadium in Ybor City

Tampa Bay Rays 2020 is a privately funded non-profit organization behind the effort to bring a new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark to Tampa, in Ybor City and they're now asking for the support from residents of the Tampa Bay Area.

The team behind the movement includes Ken Hagan Hillsborough County Commissioner, Chuck Sykes CEO of Sykes Enterprises and Ron Christaldi Partner at Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP.

A petition has been created to gather signatures for those who support the team's move from St. Petersburg to Ybor City.

The big announcement was made Friday afternoon at a news conference in Ybor City. Watch below:

"It has long been our dream to bring the Tampa Bay Rays to downtown Tampa. Baseball will transform our region and serve as an economic engine for decades to come. Community support is essential. Please join us by signing the petition to bring the Rays to Tampa. Help us turn the dream into reality." – Chuck Sykes and Ron Christaldi

Click here to learn more and sign the petition.