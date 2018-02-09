Petition created to build new Tampa Bay Rays stadium in Ybor City

Kelly Bazzle
1:47 PM, Feb 9, 2018
Tampa Bay Rays 2020 is a privately funded non-profit organization behind the effort to bring a new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark to Tampa, in Ybor City and they're now asking for the support from residents of the Tampa Bay Area.

The team behind the movement includes Ken Hagan Hillsborough County Commissioner, Chuck Sykes CEO of Sykes Enterprises and Ron Christaldi Partner at Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP.

A petition has been created to gather signatures for those who support the team's move from St. Petersburg to Ybor City. 

"It has long been our dream to bring the Tampa Bay Rays to downtown Tampa. Baseball will transform our region and serve as an economic engine for decades to come. Community support is essential. Please join us by signing the petition to bring the Rays to Tampa. Help us turn the dream into reality."

– Chuck Sykes and Ron Christaldi

“This is an exciting day for Tampa and more importantly a great day for our region. I look forward to working with Stu and others across the region to ensure this dream of a downtown ballpark becomes a reality.”

– Mayor Bob Buckhorn

