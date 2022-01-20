Rays split-season plan with Montreal killed by MLB

The Tampa Bay Rays' plan to have a split season with the city of Montreal has been killed by Major League Baseball.

The report says that "Rays officials now will head down a path they have explored — and dismissed — previously: seeking a new full-time home in the Tampa Bay area."

Team owner Stu Sternberg is holding a press conference via Zoom at 1 p.m. to give more information.

The controversial idea received blowback both from fans in the Tampa Bay Area and baseball fans nationwide.

Sternberg announced in the summer of 2019 that the team would look to play half of its home games in the Tampa Bay Area and half in Montreal, with new open-air stadiums being built in each city.

He had previously said the Montreal sister city plan was the only way to keep baseball in the Tampa Bay Area.

Tampa Bay's lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg is up after the 2027 season and what to do after that has been hotly debated for years in the region.

Plans for the development of the Trop site both with and without the Rays have been tossed around, with a developer selected by former Mayor Rick Kriseman last month.

Since then, Ken Welch has taken over as St. Pete Mayor and issued the following statement after learning the split season plan was dead:

“We are working with our county partners and City Council to put together the best plan possible, which will work in conjunction with my planned evolution of the Tropicana Field master development proposals. With this collaborative approach, I am confident we can partner with the Tampa Bay Rays to create a new and iconic full-time home for Major League Baseball in St. Petersburg while also achieving historic equitable economic growth.”

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also weighed in on the news with the following statement:

"All along our goal has been to keep the Rays in Tampa Bay. We had been working on both sister city and full season proposals, and now we can focus all of our energy on a full season.

I am optimistic the Rays will call Tampa Bay home for many years to come."

Proposals for various sites have been introduced over the years on both sides of the bay, including most recently a stadium in Ybor City.

One of the biggest issues surrounding the stadium debate is the cost, and how much the team expects taxpayers to shell out to pay for it.