TAMPA, Fla. — Will Ybor City be the new home for the Tampa Bay Rays?

The Rays have confirmed with ABC Action News that a news conference is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan said Rays owner Stuart Sternberg will make a major announcement about the future of baseball in Ybor.

“The Ybor City Chamber conducted a poll immediately after our October announcement, in which 92% of the businesses said that it will be good for Ybor City," said Hagan. “The Rays are not going to stay in St. Pete. They’re either going to be in Ybor or another region.”

In October 2017, Action News reported land located between Channelside Drive, Adamo Drive, N. 15th Street, and E. 4th Avenue would be the boundaries for the new stadium.

Currently, the location is an expansive industrial site.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn will also take part in the news conference.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman weighed in on the news via Twitter:

This is the process unfolding as envisioned in order to keep the Rays in TB. The easy part is picking a favorite site. Hard part is figuring out the rest. I believe the Trop site is the best future home for the Rays, but we will also begin to master plan the site w/o a stadium. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) February 8, 2018

In October 2017, Tampa Bay Rays President Brian Auld issued the following statement in response to the proposed Ybor location:

“This is another important step in the site selection process, and we are grateful for the time and attention that went into making it a possibility. We look forward to getting to work evaluating this option, along with those in Pinellas County including the Tropicana Field site, as a potential future home for Rays Baseball in Tampa Bay for generations to come.”

The city of St. Petersburg launched a campaign called Baseball Forever to keep the Rays at Tropicana Field.

Fans in St. Petersburg tell ABC Action News, they'll miss the convenience of having a major league team nearby.

“It’s sad on one level because I mean, I love baseball, I’m a baseball guy. And to lose that in any community is a big loss," said Christopher Herd, who lives next to Tropicana Field.

Ybor residents are preparing now for the unavoidable changes to come if the stadium is built in their backyard.

“I suspect it will be more like Gasparilla during game days where it’s packed, there’s no place to park," said Richard Senker.

“The parking lot that’s actually in Ybor City, there’s no way that can handle the volume of a Rays baseball game," said Roger Noble.

The Rays contract with St. Pete runs through 2027, but the city has agreed to let the team pay to leave early.

If financing goes as planned, Hagan says the first Rays game in Tampa could happen by 2022.