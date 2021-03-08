City of St. Petersburg announces Tropicana Field development partner shortlist

The City of St. Petersburg announced the Tropicana Field Development Partner shortlist on Monday.

That shortlist of prospective partners has been invited to submit further details and participate in a robust public engagement phase of the application, with a final selection of a partner to be made later this year.

The four prospective partners on the shortlist are:



"We received many quality submissions to redevelop the Tropicana Field site, and I am thankful for the time, money, and energy that each team expended. Four submissions clearly stood out as truly exceptional and I am excited for our residents to learn more about each one. The future of that site, with or without baseball, has never been brighter. As I've said time and again, this is our chance to get it right, and to right wrongs. I encourage everyone to remain engaged in this process as we move forward," said Mayor Rick Kriseman.

There are three ways for residents to provide input regarding the proposals:

Attend a public meeting. There will be a virtual meeting and two in-person meetings. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks will be required for in-person meetings. Meeting dates are as follows, details to come: Virtual Meeting: April 5, 2021 In-person Meeting #1: April 7, 2021 In-person Meeting #2: April 8, 2021



Visit a showroom. There will be immersive showrooms located throughout the city that are equipped with executive summaries of the proposals, renderings, and the ability to leave your input. Details to come.

Leave a comment online.

Community feedback will be collected until the final ribbon is cut on the Tropicana Field redevelopment.

Input collected from residents will be provided to Mayor Kriseman to inform a final development partner selection later this year.

For public meeting dates and project updates, click here.

