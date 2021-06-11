Sarah’s Walking Club Summer Challenge: What you need to know

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a Walking Club to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Sarah is challenging you to explore more this summer!

To complete Sarah’s Walking Summer Challenge, you and your family must visit 10 parks featured on ABC Action News in 10 weeks. Use this map as a guide. New parks are added every Friday.

Parks that you have already visited do not count. You must visit, or revisit, the parks between June 14 and August 23.

Keep track of which places you visit, because at the end of the challenge, you’ll be asked to fill out a form.

Those who visit at least 10 parks and fill out the form will be entered into a contest. Five names will be randomly drawn. The winners will receive a Sarah’s Walking Club item of their choice from ABCActionNews.com/shop.

Winners will be announced the week of August 30.

Qualifying parks:

Hillsborough County



Pinellas County



Polk County



Pasco County



Manatee County



Sarasota County



Hernando County



