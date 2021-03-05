Walking Club: Exploring Brewer Park and Cooper Park in Plant City

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

In Plant City, you don't have to drive far to get some steps in! You can easily rack up mileage at two parks less than two miles away from each other in the downtown area. Plus, Plant City residents and visitors have a new preserve to look forward to that will open in the coming months.

Dr. Hal & Lynn Brewer Park

Dr. Hal & Lynn Brewer Park spans 10 acres at the corner of Grant Street and Hunter Street. The address is:

1491 Hunter Street

Plant City, FL 33563

Visitors will find a 0.51 mile paved loop surrounding a retention pond.

Fourteen fitness stations were installed in October 2020. Those include an elliptical, mobility ramp, cardio stepper, squat press and much more.

“They can work on balance, they can work on cardiovascular, their flexibility,” said Jack Holland, Plant City Director of Parks and Recreation. “It’s very good for people who have joint replacement surgery. They can come out and work out on the equipment in a very peaceful setting.”

Restrooms were also added to the park in 2020.

You can read more here.

Samuel W. Cooper Park

Less than two miles away from Brewer Park is Samuel W. Cooper Park. It’s similar in size, spanning 11 acres. Brewer Park features a 0.6 mile paved trail that surrounds the pond.

The address is:

900 East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard

Plant City, FL 33563

Fitness stations are being built at the park, but there are no restrooms.

“There are no bathrooms there yet,” said Holland. “That’s something that may come in the future, but right now there are not.”

Coming soon: McIntosh Preserve

Plant City residents and visitors will soon be able to explore a new preserve.

McIntosh Preserve, at 775 E. Knights Griffin Road, will open in May.

Holland says visitors will find a 2.2 mile trail and observation tower. Expect other areas of the preserve to be enhanced beyond that.

“People are really getting fired up about it,” said Holland.

