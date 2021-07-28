Walking Club: Exploring the Hardy Trail in Dade City

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Explore Dade City by foot this weekend on the Hardy Trail. It’s also a great launching point to check out more of this charming city.

Where is it?

The Hardy Trail is two miles long in one direction.

The best place for first-timers to park is along 8th Street north of Church Avenue, close to The Greater Dade City Chamber of Commerce. The address is to the Chamber of Commerce is:

14112 8th St

Dade City, FL 33525

The public parking lots are free.

What is it?

The Hardy Trail is a rails to trails project. It is ADA accessible and dog friendly.

According to city officials, the Hardy Trail was built in two different sections.

The first section of the Hardy Trail stretches about a mile south of Church Avenue, mostly through neighborhoods.

There are a couple spots where you will need to cross the road, but other than that it’s a straight shot until you reach an area to turn around.

The southern part of the trail is especially nice in the summer because it is mostly shady.

The second section of the Hardy Trail is north of Church Avenue to Lock Street. It winds through Agnes Lamb Park and continues through a more industrial area. This part of the trail is mostly sunny.

City officials say plans call for the Hardy Trail to be extended further. We’ll keep you updated.

What else is there to do?

Parking in the lots along 8th Street north of Church Avenue is not only a great spot to access the trail, but also because of the proximity to businesses and restaurants downtown.

“It’s a nice place to get together, and then, once you’re done, visit our shops and then have something to eat or drink,” said Camille Hernandez, Mayor of Dade City.

