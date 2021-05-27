Walking Club: Exploring Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Take a trip up to Tarpon Springs with your family this weekend and spend a day at Fred Howard Park. It’s essentially two parks in one!

Where is it?

Put this address in your phone before you hit the road:

1700 Sunset Dr.

Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Check out this map to get a feel for the layout of the park.

What is there to do?

Fred Howard Park has all the amenities you would expect at a normal park (shelters, grills, restrooms, playgrounds, etc.), plus a popular beach!

Walkers should take a left turn at the first parking lot past the entrance. You’ll see the start of the gravel trail that winds through trees and near the water. It’s about a half-mile walk from the lot to the causeway. It’s about another half-mile from the causeway to the beach. Keep in mind, you’ll be out in the open sun once you hit the causeway.

“It’s a beautiful walk,” said Michael Rink, Chief Park Ranger at Fred Howard Park, among other places.

The beach is the main attraction at the park. You’ll find a wide variety of rentals, including kayaks, jet skis, bikes and much more.

You have to pay $5 for parking on the causeway and at the beach. Parking elsewhere at Fred Howard is free. Shelters four, five and six are closest to the causeway if you don’t want to shell out any money for parking and don’t mind walking to the causeway and beach.

When should I visit?

The beach is very popular so it’s best to get there early on weekends. If setting an early alarm isn’t your thing, consider heading to the beach in the evening hours. It’s a great spot to catch a sunset.

