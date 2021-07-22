Walking Club: Exploring Hammock Park in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

If you’re looking to escape from the heat, consider visiting Hammock Park in Dunedin. You’ll find plenty of shade and a whole lot of charm!

Where is it?

Hammock Park is located just about two miles north of downtown Dunedin. The address is:

1900 San Mateo Dr

Dunedin, FL 34698

Although not part of the park, Historic Andrews Memorial Chapel is a landmark for visitors. Take a right at the chapel and continue down the road to the main parking area for Hammock Park.

You’ll find shelters, restrooms and a playground there.

There are four other entrances to the park, in addition to the main entrance. Some are only open to foot traffic, while others have limited parking. Check out this map for more details.

What is there to do?

Hammock Park stretches nearly 100 acres. Visitors will find miles of trails to explore.

Skinner Trail and Grant Trail are the main trails. Both run along a stormwater basin.

Palm Trail and Fern Trail are also worth checking out. There is a new boardwalk on Fern Trail.

“There are just under 20 different trails in here and there are maps so if you think you’re lost, stop, remember what signs you’ve seen and kind of cross-reference and you’ll find your way out,” said Craig Wilson, City Arborist for City of Dunedin.

There are plenty of locals to ask if you get turned around.

Also, make sure to visit the butterfly garden! Plants in the garden are strictly native to Florida.

What about the owls?

A family of owls at the park became very popular on social media in recent months, but now the little ones have learned how to fly.

“Mom and dad have always been around this park for many years and I’ve been aware of them, this year they just became famous,” said Wilson.

When should I visit?

The park is open from dawn until dusk.

