Walking Club: Exploring Carrollwood Village Park

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Carrollwood Village Park is a must-see spot about 20 minutes north of Tampa. It has something for everyone!

Where is it?

Carrollwood Village Park is on the north side of Carrollwood. Put this address in your phone:

4680 West Village Drive

Tampa, FL 33624

The park is free.

What is there to do?

Visitors will find plenty of ways to entertain themselves at the park. Some of the amenities include a mile paved path, a large playground, splash pad, nature center, amphitheater, skate park, dog park and exercise challenge course.

Don’t miss the boardwalk across the lake! It’s a great place to spot turtles.

Most of the park is not shaded so be sure to bring sunscreen and a hat.

Also, keep in mind that you could see and hear airplanes flying overhead.

