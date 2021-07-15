Walking Club: Exploring Riverfront Preserve in Temple Terrace

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

If you’re looking to get away from it all, consider visiting Riverfront Preserve in Temple Terrace. This quiet spot has an ‘Old Florida’ feel. Just don’t forget the bug spray!

Where is it?

Riverfront Preserve stretches about 100 acres and borders the Hillsborough River.

Put this address in your GPS:

7801 Capwood Ave

Temple Terrace, FL 33637

What’s there?

There are about 1.5 to 2 miles of narrow trails at the preserve. All loop back to the parking lot. Some may be wet during the rainy season.

“You do need to watch your step,” said Karl Langefeld City of Temple Terrace Leisure Services Department Director. “There’s a lot of roots and smaller obstacles on the trail that you need to navigate so pay attention when you’re walking out here. Otherwise, you might find yourself tripping over a stump or a root that’s growing across the trail.”

There are no restrooms at the preserve.

What’s next?

Langefeld says the city is partnering with Swamp Mountain Bike Club to develop off-road bike trails.

The bike trails will be separate from the hiking trails.

“It’s going to be a beautiful spot for mountain biking and continue to be a wonderful spot for hiking and walking and seeing some ‘Old Florida’ nature,” said Langefeld.

Langefeld says they hope to be cutting the trails by the end of the year.

