Walking Club: Exploring Lakeland’s Lake Parker Park

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Lake Parker Park has been around for decades, but some say this jewel is still being discovered by those who live in Lakeland. The park is a great spot for visitors from out of town too! It's conveniently located less than ten minutes from I-4.

Where is it?

Walkers will want to enter at Lake Parker Park at Gate 1. The address is:

910 Granada St

Lakeland, FL 33805

Gate 1 provides access to walking paths, picnic pavilions, the playground, soccer fields, tennis courts and boat ramp. There is an ample amount of parking.

You can also enter the park at Gate 4. The address is:

820 E Robson St

Lakeland, FL 33805

Gate 4 gives easy access to the North Path, lawn bowling and shuffleboard facility, as well as the corporate picnic pavilions.

Right now, the walking path bridges are closed. That means there are no connections between Gate 4 and the main park. It's a good idea to head to Gate 1 if you want to try out three of the four walking paths.

What are the trail options?

Lake Parker Park has four trails.

The Forest Path (.66 miles) is green on the map. It loops around the original park that was built in the 1970s.

The North Path (.76 miles) is red on the map. It circles the lawn bowling and shuffleboard facility. (Only accessible by Gate 4, as of 3/1)

The Soccer Path (.76 miles) is yellow on the map. It circles the soccer complex.

The Water Path (.84 miles) is blue on the map. It is the longest path and serves as the connector to the other loops. Sometimes walkers spot alligators along the shoreline on the Water Path.

It’s very easy to tell which path you are on because striping on the ground matches the colors on the map.

City of Lakeland

Don’t forget to check out Hernando’s Landing! The playground will have your kids asking to come back again and again.

By the way, restrooms can be found throughout the park.

When should I visit?

Lake Parker Park is open from 6:30 a.m. to dusk. Click here for more information.

