It's a Good Morning to be in West Tampa

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on West Tampa.

Complete Coverage: GBTB Local Spotlight

Fast Facts

Construction projects making progress across Tampa Bay despite pandemic

Developments underway in West Tampa and in the Uptown Innovation District near the University of South Florida are working to better connect our communities and are making progress despite a global pandemic.

REI open now in Midtown Tampa, the first of many retailers set to open within the development

The pandemic has halted a lot of things, but take a quick drive around Tampa and you’ll realize construction isn’t one of them.

The Midtown Tampa development has got dozens of ribbon cuttings lined up, and the ribbon cutting for the building the entire development was formed around, REI, was in March.

WrestleMania Store now open at RayJay ahead of big event

The WrestleMania Store will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from gates to close on Saturday and Sunday.

Wrestlemania headliner inspires local teenager battling Spina Bifida

Ask 15-year-old Shane Kaufman who his favorite wrestler is, and it’s an easy answer.

"Favorite Wrestlemania Star, Drew McIntyre, obviously," explains Shane.

Hillsborough Education Foundation restoring historic West Tampa building

The Hillsborough Education Foundation is located right in the heart of West Tampa.

They're located on North Howard Avenue and they're restoring their building which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Walking Club: Exploring Al Lopez Park in Tampa

Check out Al Lopez Park in West Tampa with your family this weekend. The popular park has a lot to offer residents and non-residents of Tampa. You’ll find it hard to believe that this gem exists in such a busy part of the city.

Tampa City Councilman says 'embrace it' on the future of West Tampa

The future of West Tampa looks to bring in more businesses and more housing, especially in the area of the Main Street.

"West Tampa is going to be the place to live work and learn."

West Tampa Library preserves areas historic past

When you think of West Tampa, you may not think of the area's library. But a step inside, and you'll see it preserves a lot of the area's history. In fact, the building even holds a lot of history.

West Tampa's Rome Yard project to add housing, job training to the area

The redevelopment of the Rome Yard project in West Tampa is a major project.

The city recently selected the Related Urban Development Group to take charge.

When complete in the next few years, the project should add more than 600 mixed-income housing units, a cultural center and an art pavilion.