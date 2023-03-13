West Tampa housing project expected to begin in about 6 months

TAMPA, Fla. — Growth continues in the city of Tampa.

Plans are moving forward with the Rome Yard project along the West Tampa Riverfront.

Abbye Feeley is the Deputy Administer of Development and Growth Management with the city and said the project will house 18 acres of opportunities.

"West River is hustling and bustling. The design of this development is really in character with West Tampa and keeping with the history that is there," Feeley said.

What used to be a lay down yard is now expected to house 954 housing units. 600 of which will be slated for affordable housing.

"The 600 close to 300 of those is at 80% of the area's median income," Feeley said.

In addition, 40 townhomes will be up for sale, and retail units will fill part of the 18 acres along with community space.

"It's very exciting. It provides a close proximity to jobs and housing opportunities," Feeley said.

As with any construction project, it will take time to complete.

Rome Yard is a four-phase development. The housing units are expected to be part of the first phase.

"I think that we will start to see some action on this site here in the next six to eight months. They have been doing environmental studies out there, which is necessary when you're redeveloping such a large property," Feeley said.

The entire project is expected to be completed in the next eight to ten years.

The community is invited to meet the development team on Tuesday, March 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 2609 North Rome Avenue.

They'll provide an update on the project and answer any questions neighbors may have.

Live music, complimentary food trucks, and even a cigar roller will be on hand.