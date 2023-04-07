Dress For Success celebrates 25 years

TAMPA — Over the past 25 years, the West Tampa nonprofit organization Dress for Success has inspired and empowered more than 25,000 women.

Everyday Dress For Success provides a variety of services with the ultimate goal of finding gainful employment.

In celebration of its 25th year, Dress for Success has put out a special calendar, “Changing Women’s Lives One Story At a Time.”

Betsy Cuadardo and Vernell Jones are two of the women featured in the calendar. They said it’s a full-circle kind of moment.

“I was down and I was depressed and I was sad because it’s a hard time to be transitioning, not have a job,” said Cuadardo.

Cuadardo entered Dress For Success looking for a professional suit, but what she found was a professional path to a new career.

“I love the fact that they have networking, resources, friends for life, and professionalism, connection in every way,” said Cuardardo.

“The courage that they have to lift their head up a little bit higher, put their shoulders back, and go for that job or interview and do what they are called to do in their communities,” said Board President Laurell Jones.

When Vernell King walked into Dress For Success eight years ago, she was homeless, jobless, and close to hopeless.

“Moved into my van, took what clothes I had, downsized, got rid of what I had to,” said King.

Now King is the first person women meet when they walk into the office.

“I was uplifted, I felt like I had a renewed sense of self and purpose, and I had a chance, I had an opportunity,” said King.

No success story is ever quite the same.

“We see from homeless to women with Ph.Ds,” said Executive Director Katie McGill.

McGill said that community support has been crucial to their success.

“I mean, we wouldn’t have clothes to give out if we didn’t get the donations, and our community really supports us,” said McGill.

The proceeds from the sale of these calendars will continue to help Dress For Success change the lives of Tampa Bay women for another 25 years.

“We want this to be an atmosphere where they know they are safe. We are here for you,” said King.

“I just love this organization. I have to say I really do,” said Cuadardo

For more information on Dress For Success and purchasing a calendar, go to www.dressforsuccess.org.