Family works to bring historic West Tampa cigar factory back to life, including 100-year-old clock tower

“This building was built in 1908," explains Ted Boscaino.

The Boscaino family purchased an original cigar factory in West Tampa, once the largest light cigar factory in the country. It was once home to Y. Pendas y Alvarez cigars.

“This building is iconic and is a pillar to West Tampa because of the clock tower. So everything was built around this building so that everybody would have access to time. And back then, you know, some people could afford watches, some people couldn't. But this was the way people could tell when to start the day and when to end the day, and this clock tower also had a bell. And that bell rang on the hour and on the half-hour because, again, they want it to be the pillar of the community here. And so, I mean, the most important thing to West Tampa really is this building," explained Boscaino.

This iconic building is getting a facelift of sorts. The Boscaino family is adding their own touches but taking their love of history and preserving the more than 100-year-old old building.



"However, a building of 100 plus years old has its, you know, updates that need to be done. So my family and I are working very hard to make sure we bring it up to original standards. And the reason why that is why we want to focus on keeping it as original as possible is because we're Italians, and we appreciate history," said Boscaino.

Four faces of the clock sit atop the building, which is now home to the Boscaino business Wine Stream.

The ones you see today are new but two of the original clocks sit proudly in the cellar and the lounge.

Two of the other originals are being used for parts to make sure the clocks keep working.



Boscaino said, "Unfortunately, you know, 120 feet up in the air in Florida for 100 plus years, those dials took a beating, but fascinating that they stayed up. And really, those dials were made out of metal, wood, and everything was handcrafted."

The family hired a local craftsman to engineer new clocks. Four faces of the clock for four Boscaino sons.

"My dad wanted to kind of, you know, put his family and a little bit of our connection on this building," explained Boscaino. "Being Italian immigrants and being able to put our family name and our family love in such a historic piece."

Putting a new spin on old West Tampa.

"This place fits perfect because wine is an old-world product. But what we do, which is wine on tap, is a new world concept. So the to really mesh well together. And this building is going to be the perfect kind of facade for that," Boscaino said.

The Boscainos own Wine Stream, which sells wine in kegs to different businesses around the country.

In addition, they'll be opening a new concept of entertainment at this building.

They hope to create an environment for the public to enjoy history, wine, and a great atmosphere.

Their goal is to have it open by the end of the year.

"So this is like the Colosseum to Italy for Tampa. And I think it's important for the people of Tampa to see this building to see their history and where it comes from. So for us, it is crucial to maintain the integrity and luckily, the building is it's been very kind to us as well," he said.