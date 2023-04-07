West Tampa is the new boom town

Locals know West Tampa as incredibly diverse; The Chamber of Commerce agrees.

The Chamber of Commerce has been in West Tampa for 100 years, starting as a small group of cigar factory entrepreneurs.

ABC Action News spoke to the Chamber of Commerce about bridging West Tampa and its businesses together.

"You name it, you're you truly are in the heart of the city when you live in and work and play in West Tampa," said Adrienne Garcia, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber said they have seen more young families moving into the area and buying homes.

"We've been kind of overlooked as an asset as a community itself for a long time; the rich history, the culture, the food, the wonderful location and just the general exciting atmosphere that fills west Tampa is reflected in the people that asked to live and work here," Garcia said.