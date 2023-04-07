Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

West Tampa is the new boom town

Locals know West Tampa as incredibly diverse; The Chamber of Commerce agrees. The Chamber of Commerce has been in West Tampa for 100 years, starting as a small group of cigar factory entrepreneurs. ABC Action News spoke to the Chamber of Commerce about bridging West Tampa and its businesses together.
West Tampa
Posted at 8:06 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 08:28:19-04

Locals know West Tampa as incredibly diverse; The Chamber of Commerce agrees.

The Chamber of Commerce has been in West Tampa for 100 years, starting as a small group of cigar factory entrepreneurs.

ABC Action News spoke to the Chamber of Commerce about bridging West Tampa and its businesses together.

"You name it, you're you truly are in the heart of the city when you live in and work and play in West Tampa," said Adrienne Garcia, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber said they have seen more young families moving into the area and buying homes.

"We've been kind of overlooked as an asset as a community itself for a long time; the rich history, the culture, the food, the wonderful location and just the general exciting atmosphere that fills west Tampa is reflected in the people that asked to live and work here," Garcia said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.