Pickford’s Sundries provides nostalgic feel more than 70 years after opening

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Pickford’s Sundries is in West Tampa and originally opened back in 1949. Although it has been restored and revitalized under new ownership, not much has changed here since the early 1950s.

“If you walked back here in the 40s, 50s, 70s and 80s, it looks the same,” explained David Hansen, the owner of Pickford’s Sundries.

Pickford’s Sundries still has that nostalgic feel from the moment you walk in. That's because Hansen preserved as much of the establishment as possible when he bought it from the Pickford family three years ago.

“I came here with my grandmother; I remember she loved the orange sherbet; she’d sit here and loved it,” said Hansen.

All over Pickford’s Sundries, you will find many original items, like products sold, signage inside and out, and a pinball machine in the back corner of the building. Although it may be hard to believe the milkshake machine they use here is also an original. It has been making shakes since the Truman Presidency.

“Original to the store, never even repaired. Amazing,” explained Hansen.

Hansen tells ABC Action News Anchor James Tully that Pickford’s Sundries was always known as a community center. Customers tell Hansen stories from the past that now connect to the present.

“A family came here and said they ate here every day for a week, and nobody told us why; my dad had lost his job, nobody told us that, and they were feeding us for the entire week because he didn’t have a job. Little stories like that really inspire you to keep this up and keep the same community feel this has always had,” said Hansen.

Pickford’s is located at the corner of Hillsborough and Armenia. If you can’t find it, look for the fully restored Ford Edsall out front. You can learn more about Pickford’s Sundries, click here.