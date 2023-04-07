Jesuit High School remains an upstanding school 124 years later

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — First known as Sacred Heart College in Downtown Tampa, Jesuit High School was founded in 1899.

Jesuit relocated to Himes Avenue in 1956 and has grown in this community ever since.

Today, it has nearly 900 high school students and remains one of the only schools in the state that is an all-male catholic school.

About 35% of the students here are on financial aid.

"The 'Men for Others' philosophy is something that we hold near and dear to our hearts," Director of Development at Jesuit High School Nick Suszynski said. "And that essentially means that we put ourselves last when the rest of the world is telling you that second place is the first-place loser, right?"

Suszynski added that students must complete a minimum of 150 hours of community service every year before graduation.

"Our students as a whole complete roughly 60,000 to 70,000 hours of community service, both locally, nationally and internationally."

Jesuit High School recently opened the 32,000-square-foot Antinori Center for the Arts, a center that will be a new home for music and the arts and even includes a brand-new theater.

