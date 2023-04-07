West River development continues to make progress

Plans to expand the Riverwalk on the west side of the river are a catalyst for development in West Tampa.

The Tampa Housing Authority is building new housing in the area.

Currently, more than 800 units are already occupied, with more under construction.

Once complete, there will be more than 1,700 units here.

There will also be commercial development here. The Tampa Housing Authority said it currently has leases with a financial services institution, a dual-branded hotel, plus an agreement with Publix. There's also a pending lease with a restaurant.

The residential side of this development is expected to be completed in three years, and the commercial development in five years.

Statement from Leroy Moore, Chief Operating Officer, Tampa Housing Authority: