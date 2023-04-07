West Tampa business hopes to help make your meal prep a little easier

A West Tampa business is hoping to make your day a little easier, at least when it comes to meals.

FitEx Meals is a family-owned business that is doing meal prep for you.

FitEx offers portion-controlled meals and all are about 400-500 calories.

Their menu changes three times a week, and whatever you pick can be delivered right to your door or picked up at their location in West Tampa.

Every meal is made on-site.

For owner Michael Murphy, it's life-changing.

"Back in college, I had kind of, I found out I had a brain tumor. And I went through a surgery and was kind of at a low point in life. And that's when I discovered a different way of dieting, counting your macro-nutrients. And it kind of just changed my whole life. And I wanted to give that to other people," explained Murphy.

The meals are already cooked when you get them and they just take a few minutes in the microwave.

Ordering is done right on their website and they deliver to Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Manatee counties.