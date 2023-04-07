Cigar company pays homage to West Tampa history

Luring workers from Ybor City, West Tampa was once known for cigar factories and became home to many of their workers.

Today, a West Tampa native is hoping to pay homage to not just the communities history but his own family.

Ricky Rodriguez and his co-founder launched West Tampa Tobacco Company last year.

Rodriguez's grandparents came from Cuba to Ybor and West Tampa. They were both considered master rollers.

"So he moved his family to West Tampa. I was born and raised in West Tampa. And so I just wanted to connect this when I travel the world for my own company. When I mentioned where are you from? Florida. We're in Florida, Tampa. They had no clue where Tampa is, but they would always respond, cigar capital of the world. So all we want to do is connect this beautiful city with cigars again and talk about this beautiful community," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez continued the family tradition and worked in the cigar industry for some time, but after his daughter came to him wanting to join, he decided to start his own company.

"But [my daughter] is also going to be able to demonstrate how to roll a cigar. And so that, to me, is very important because I cannot roll a cigar myself. I can blend them, but I can't. But to connect my daughter with her great-great-grandfather and grandmother is kind of beautiful," explained Rodriguez.

It's been nothing but success since then.

Their initial goal was 100 shops in the first year. Today, they're in 300 shops and 25 countries.

Right now, West Tampa Tobacco Company has two different lines called Black and White.

For their one-year anniversary in May, they'll launch a new blend called Red.

"If you're new to the city, please do some research and find out what makes Tampa, Tampa, and that you can not tell the story of Tampa without telling the story of cigars, it is a beautiful, rich history," explained Rodriguez.