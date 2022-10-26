'Hot oil' pizza at the new Colony Grill spices up the food scene at Midtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the bay area, Midtown Tampa features swanky apartments, a Whole Foods grocery story, elite retail, even a posh hotel.

But what Midtown, a relatively new concept now serving 4,000 residents and visitors a day, needed most was a warm cozy center, a hangout for everyone.

Enter the brand-new Colony Grill, located at 3640 Midtown Drive, a New England-based restaurant with Irish origins that go back almost 100 years.

"Community is super important to us, and Midtown is just so easy to get to," CEO and co-founder Paul Coniglio said. "This will allow us to serve a really wide demographic."

Colony Grill is known for its cozy, old-school bar, its Wall of Heroes honoring local first responders and military, and its unique pizza.

"It's thin crust but sturdy enough so you can hold a slice in one hand and a drink in the other," Coniglio said.

The most popular dish on a food menu featuring just pizza and salad? "Hot oil" bar pie, pizza made with serrano pepper-infused oil and sausage.

