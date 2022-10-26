Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

'Hot oil' pizza at the new Colony Grill spices up the food scene at Midtown Tampa

Colony Grill gives Midtown a cozy neighborhood hangout
Colony Grill
Sean Daly
Colony Grill
Posted at 4:57 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 04:57:04-04

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the bay area, Midtown Tampa features swanky apartments, a Whole Foods grocery story, elite retail, even a posh hotel.

But what Midtown, a relatively new concept now serving 4,000 residents and visitors a day, needed most was a warm cozy center, a hangout for everyone.

Enter the brand-new Colony Grill, located at 3640 Midtown Drive, a New England-based restaurant with Irish origins that go back almost 100 years.

"Community is super important to us, and Midtown is just so easy to get to," CEO and co-founder Paul Coniglio said. "This will allow us to serve a really wide demographic."

Colony Grill is known for its cozy, old-school bar, its Wall of Heroes honoring local first responders and military, and its unique pizza.

"It's thin crust but sturdy enough so you can hold a slice in one hand and a drink in the other," Coniglio said.

The most popular dish on a food menu featuring just pizza and salad? "Hot oil" bar pie, pizza made with serrano pepper-infused oil and sausage.

For more on the Colony Grill in Midtown Tampa, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate Locally to Help Your Friends and Neighbors in Florida Communities Affected by Hurricane Ian.