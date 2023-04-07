Bryan Glazer Jewish Community Center offers community programming in West Tampa

More than six years ago, the Bryan Glazer Jewish Community Center (JCC) officially opened in West Tampa.

Today, it's home to a huge amount of programming. That includes the Mezrah Aquatic Center, a state-of-the-art fitness center with adult and kids activities.

It's open to those of all faiths and beliefs. They hold events, weddings and proms, and they're also home to the City of Tampa art classes.

"The key is that we're a very flexible facility. So many different types of programming can be run out of this building to appeal to a wide variety of people," Jeffrey Berger, President of the Tampa Bay Jewish Community Centers and Federation, said. "We're so centrally located in town. We're close to South Tampa. We're easily accessible from Carrollwood from North Tampa. We're right off the expressway, so people from Wesley Chapel, from Pinellas, we're a very central location so that people can approach us from wherever they live in the entire Tampa Bay area."

The list of programming is impressive.

But what's also impressive is the history surrounding the current JCC property and building.

Back in the 1890s, Teddy Roosevelt and the Rough Riders camped on this property before the Spanish-American War.

Then came an armory that opened on December 6, 1941.

The original armory building is now the JCC, which opened on that very same day in 2016.

Before that, though, it's believed to be the largest indoor venue in Tampa before the Convention Center, hosting President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr., plus huge concerts like Elvis Presley and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

For any wrestling fans, this was also the place to be. Today, there's a whole wall dedicated to the history of wrestling that thousands of people would come to see.

"We're very proud of the history and we're very, very honored to continue to be good stewards of the history of the facility and the property and to make new history now with all the great things that we're doing here, as well, " said Berger.

The JCC is also affiliated with the Jewish Family Services, which is also open to anyone in the community. They offer support to those in crisis or in need.