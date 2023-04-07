MacFarlane Park neighborhood experiencing 'renaissance'

Inside West Tampa is one of the communities largest neighborhoods, MacFarlane Park.

"It's a proud neighborhood. It started off as a neighborhood of immigrants, as most of West Tampa has been. I've lived there my entire life. I've lived on the same street my entire life, and don't have any plans to go anywhere. So I think it's the fact that the neighborhood is more like family. It's everywhere you go, you're gonna see somebody you know, it's history," said Missy Martin, past president of the MacFarlane Park Neighborhood Association.

Take a stop at the community's most precious gem, MacFarlane Park. It was a gift from Hugh MacFarlane, who can be considered the father of West Tampa.

These nearly 40 acres will always remain a park that includes a walking trail, playground, and courts.

"So West Tampa is not just a place. It's an adjective; it's a verb. It's a way to describe the way we live, the way we grew up. Mostly people from West Tampa love to talk about their childhood memories because they're so special. It's neighbors, it's front porches, it's, you know, Sunday afternoons, it's just a good feel," explained Martin.

Martin said they're seeing a lot more people who used to live in the neighborhood come back and then their kids coming back, too.

"So we're definitely experiencing a renaissance in our area. It's a positive thing; 100% it has its little headaches and little glitches, but it's definitely a positive thing," said Martin.