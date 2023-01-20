It's a Good Morning to be in Trinity

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Trinity.

Complete Coverage: GMTB Local Spotlight

Magical Missions provides kids with life-threatening illnesses free photography sessions

Step inside Jacqueline Elliot's "she-shed," and you'll quickly realize why the community has fallen in love with the photographer.

The hair, the makeup, the fancy ball gowns are all a part of Elliot's nonprofit Magical Missions.

It's a part of her photography business, Magical Memories. Kids fighting a life-threatening illness can get the photography session for free.

Trinity area nonprofit hopes to help bring more awareness to suicide prevention

Four years ago, a group of friends in this community wanted to make sure they were doing something good to give back to this community.

The friends, all Jeep lovers, decided to create Honor Off-Road.

It's a nonprofit dedicated to suicide awareness and prevention, using Jeeps to get together and raise money.

Trinity couple finds success opening online clothing boutique

There's a small business in Trinity getting nationwide attention, all thanks to social media.

Natasha Crowe left the corporate world and started on her own back in 2018 with the launch of Mademli Boutique.

Mitchell High School drumline makes history competing in Indoor World Percussion Championships

Marching band season is over, but at Mitchell High School, that is not stopping students from collecting new hardware. The school’s drumline is part of the award-winning indoor percussion team and is working to earn more trophies.

Pasco County Krewe de Forti made up of active and retired first responders

There's a group of active and retired first responders in Pasco County who felt compelled to give back, even more than they already have.

Their group is called Krewe de Forti.

It's made up of men and women who already serve this community, from EMTs and firefighters to paramedics and 911 dispatchers.

West Pasco Business Association aims to bring community together

The Trinity community is so well-connected and full of people who want to give back.

The West Pasco Businesses Association is a local nonprofit that helps connect businesses and the community.

Trinity College of Florida aims to build relationships

Tucked away off Mitchell Boulevard in Trinity is the area's namesake, Trinity College.

The small, private bible college was founded in 1932 and has roughly 200 students.

Liquid Garage Brewery brings people together

The Liquid Garage Brewery was born in Trinity from a handful of friends and good beer.

It's tucked away in a Plaza on Seven Springs Boulevard. The brewery is a passion for the friends.

Investigation Station hopes to bring more children's activities to Pasco County

A nonprofit in Pasco County is hoping to bring more activities for kids to the area.

It's called Investigation Station.

It's a traveling children's museum that's setting up permanent interactive exhibits all over Pasco County.

Trinity's Escape Brewing plans expansion

Trinity and Pasco County are some of the fastest-growing areas in Tampa Bay, and many businesses call this area home.

Escape Brewing started right off Trinity Boulevard in a small shopping complex. Today, they're in the process of expanding.

Just down the street, they plan to add a 17,000 sq. ft. new brewery, taproom, beer garden and food hall.

Local nonprofit works to give back to Pasco County community

Farrell Cares was started by those at Farrell Roofing and gives back in many ways to the Trinity community and all of Pasco County.

Every August, the nonprofit buys shoes for kids going back to school. It also helps with electric, and water bills and has donated K-9s to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Recently, they unveiled an obstacle course for PCSO.

Couple starts Tree House Farm just outside of Trinity

Danielle Nalven and her husband started Tree House Farm for their own personal use. With a love of animals and the want to provide an educational experience, it evolved.

The couple traded suburban life for rural and a place to provide animals with a loving, caring home.

The farm is only open to the public on certain weekends. You can walk around their personal property at your leisure.

Pasco County entrepreneurs find success at Community Markets

Trinity is an increasingly growing area of Pasco County, and the number of entrepreneurs is growing too.

Cheryl Taylor has been running Community Markets and Events for the past year. They've grown from two markets a month to 10.

Local gym hopes to combat childhood obesity with kids' fitness classes

On certain days of the week, Fit365 isn't your typical gym.

"I really just wanted to bring a program to the community that not only helped fight childhood obesity, which is on the rise right now greatly, but also to improve children's flexibility, endurance, strength, just overall health in general. So I decided to create the group fitness programs," explained Shannon Harris.

Harris runs a kid's fitness class at Fit365 in New Port Richey. It's an opportunity for kids to be active, encouraged and confident.

Trinity man invents device to help prevent kids access to drugs inside the home

For Graeme Gordon, entrepreneurship is in his blood.

This go-around, Gordon invented the Stash Monkey. It's a safe place to store prescription-type drugs to make sure they're out of reach of kids.

It all started when he caught his young daughter nearly opening a prescription bottle.