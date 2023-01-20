Trinity's Escape Brewing plans expansion

Trinity and Pasco County are some of the fastest-growing areas in Tampa Bay, and many businesses call this area home.

Escape Brewing started right off Trinity Boulevard in a small shopping complex. Today, they're in the process of expanding.

Just down the street, they plan to add a 17,000 sq. ft. new brewery, taproom, beer garden and food hall.

Owners John McGregor and Matt Thompson live in Trinity and wanted to make sure they could add something for their families to the area.

"So we both live in the community. We both live here in Trinity, you know, been here for a while now. And we were looking for something for us and our families to go to. I mean, I like going to Tampa and St. Pete but it's a little bit of a drive. So like, how do we build something in our own backyard?"

"We've been looking to expand, and we only were looking here to expand. So we like going to Armature Works, you know, it's a food hall. It's got a great concept with different vendors that are in there. You know, my wife wants pizza and I want sushi. You know, we go there and have a, you know, a good drink, but it was just a little bit of a drive. So I'm like, how do we bring something like that here? And that's kind of how we came up with the idea of, you know, brewery tap room or in the food hall," they say.

Escape is known for its IPAs; the most popular is the West Coast IPA.

You can also find their canned beers in local Publix and ABC Liquor stores.

You can read more about their story, plans for expansion and more by clicking here.

