West Pasco Business Association aims to bring community together

The Trinity community is so well-connected and full of people who want to give back.

The West Pasco Businesses Association is a local nonprofit that helps connect businesses and the community.

Maria Johnson, West Pasco Business Association, said, "So that's what we do as an organization is we support different businesses in our community, and they partner with us and we help them, you know, grow and thrive and prosper. And then, they can get out into the community and do the same for others. And so that is what is so important for us as an organization."

"The West Pasco Business Association, years ago, started as a networking group, like a lot of other networking groups and such. And then when we started doing some of these events, and giving back to the community that supports all of our businesses right here, our membership started increasing, and people wanted to come and be a part of us just because of what we do. And because we're not like any other networking group, we are a 501c3," explained DeLynn Gaston, Board Member for the WPBA.

For this organization, this community is home and seeing it succeed is so important.

"I grew up in West Pasco, and this area that we're standing in did not even exist. This was all farmlands. This was cattle ranches; 54 was a one-lane road. Now it's a parking lot. It's grown so much through the years. So it's amazing. And all the new construction still going on in this area. I mean, this entire area is just booming right now," said Barry Horvath, Executive Chair of West Pasco Business Association.

Each year they hold two big events to raise money for people in the community.

Bowling for Boobs and How the Grinch Saved Christmas help people who are going through cancer or can't afford Christmas. The money stays right in the community.

"I think Trinity means that we've brought three sectors together as one. And yeah, the word it's the unity here. This town. People are like, oh, what's Trinity? What's Trinity? Well, now they all want to be in Trinity," explained Horvath.

If you'd like to get involved, just click here for more information.