Trinity College of Florida aims to build relationships

Tucked away off Mitchell Boulevard in Trinity is the area's namesake, Trinity College.

The small, private bible college was founded in 1932 and has roughly 200 students.

Probably one of their most popular alumni? Evangelist Billy Graham.

The college sits on 40 acres with classes both online and in-person. Its mission is simple.

"The thing that I really appreciate about Trinity College of Florida, it's about relationships. It's about building relationships with people over the years. And people need that today; if there's ever a time when we need to build relationships, today's the day," explained Dr. Mark O'Farrell, President of Trinity College of Florida. "And they can understand the difference between knowledge and wisdom and have the wisdom to do all the things that are important with the knowledge that they have. So we just want them to feel that this is home, away from home."

The college has about 15 majors, on-campus dorms, men's and women's basketball, volleyball and soccer.

They also have an original King James Bible from 1611 that was donated to them.

