Investigation Station hopes to bring more children's activities to Pasco County

A nonprofit in Pasco County is hoping to bring more activities for kids to the area.

It's called Investigation Station.

It's a traveling children's museum that's setting up permanent interactive exhibits all over Pasco County.

Right now, they have three exhibits, including the Water Cycle Splash Pad in Hudson.

In Trinity at Starkey Wilderness Park, they have an exhibit called Sun to Pluto. It includes a scaled interactive model of the solar system.

They also have a STEM exhibit with the library system that travels to different locations.

Lisa Campos, Director of Investigation Station, said, "We brought Investigation Station into fruition because there was a need in Pasco County for more leisure education aimed at children. We have lots of things and activities for senior citizens in our community. But we were really lacking for children."

These efforts are volunteer and donation funded. Click here for information on how to visit or how you can help.