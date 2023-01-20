Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Trinity couple finds success opening online clothing boutique

Mademli Boutique
WFTS
Mademli Boutique
Posted at 5:20 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 05:20:17-05

There's a small business in Trinity getting nationwide attention, all thanks to social media.

Natasha Crowe left the corporate world and started on her own back in 2018 with the launch of Mademli Boutique.

Her husband, Stewart, joined in not too long after.

Mademli comes from the first few letters of each of their kids' names, Madison, Emmy and Liam.

They started off small, but now they have 10,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space in Trinity and are able to ship their products all over the country.

They specialize in women's clothing, but you can also find snacks, kids' toys, and other beauty items.

"So we have different setups. We go live on Facebook. We do pictures, we do photo shoots in the warehouse. We do photo shoots outside, and we sell basically on Facebook. And then we have an app and a website," Crowe said.

They also offer local pickup in Trinity.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.