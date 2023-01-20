Couple starts Tree House Farm just outside of Trinity

Danielle Nalven and her husband started Tree House Farm for their own personal use. With a love of animals and the want to provide an educational experience, it evolved.

The couple traded suburban life for rural and a place to provide animals with a loving, caring home.

The farm is only open to the public on certain weekends. You can walk around their personal property at your leisure.

A quick tour and you'll find bunnies, horses, a pig, foxes, llamas, goats, kangaroos, a tortoise, sugar gliders, cows and others.

You quickly forget just how close to the city you really are.

Many of the animals are rescued or donated.

"I learned you could get a kangaroo on the same permit. So I got a kangaroo; who doesn't want a kangaroo? And then we just snowballed. That was like, what can I get that's really cool for people to see educational-wise that they don't get to interact with a lot," explained Nalven.

Along with being open select weekends, the couple also does kids' birthday parties either on-site, or they'll come to you in their own trailer.

They also do summer camps for kids.

