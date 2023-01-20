Magical Missions provides kids with life-threatening illnesses free photography sessions

Step inside Jacqueline Elliot's "she-shed," and you'll quickly realize why the community has fallen in love with the photographer.

It's just magical.

We were there as 4-year-old Gloria and 9-year-old Lily were getting their magical moment.

Magical Memories Photography

"But this is their moment to feel special. It's all about them. It's a moment of happiness," said Elliot.

The hair, the makeup, the fancy ball gowns are all a part of Elliot's nonprofit Magical Missions.

It's a part of her photography business, Magical Memories. Kids fighting a life-threatening illness can get the photography session for free.

Jillian Ramos

"I've started to meet different clients, kids that are going through illnesses, cancer, and it just started to turn into, you know, there's nothing for these kids to or somebody to go to, to get photos and hold those memories," said Elliot.

Gloria is battling a disease called Leigh Syndrome, a neurological disorder.

Lily has Tay Sachs disease, a rare genetic disorder.

But for however long it takes inside these four walls, their illnesses don't define these brand-new friends.

"You know what, like, these kids deserve the world because when they don't see me, they're at the hospital, they're at home sick, they're, you know, running to different appointments, when they come here, it's magic," said Elliot.

Elliot is a pro at getting kids to smile and laugh. One mom even called her the "toddler whisperer." But it's very apparent she enjoys every single second.

Jillian Ramos

"It's so much more meaningful than me just capturing their childhood. I'm capturing a moment in time that maybe wasn't the best time of their lives. But we made it for that one day," said Elliott.

A day that will forever be magical.