Liquid Garage Brewery brings people together

Posted at 4:48 AM, Jan 20, 2023
The Liquid Garage Brewery was born in Trinity from a handful of friends and good beer.

It's tucked away in a Plaza on Seven Springs Boulevard. The brewery is a passion for the friends.

Each plays a role in making this brewery a success, from beer-making to decor.

The license plates that fill the bar come from all over the country.

But, to the owners, what really makes this place special is the friends they've also made along the way.

"It's been really, really fun and really heartwarming to see when they come out for our events and charities and donation help with donations," said Paul and Jo-Ann Roberts, Liquid Garage Brewery co-owners. "Not only the community helping us out, but the other breweries. I don't know if you're familiar with breweries, but they all help each other. They really do. I mean, we have one; I think we have five or six on this. And then what five or six-mile radius, each of us were going to different breweries during COVID, and just buying beer from each other, just to help each other out. And even still, we all get along fantastic."

Everything here on-tap is brewed right in this building, where they try to mimic the water profile of where their beer inspiration comes from.

They can have as many as 23 beers on tap.

You can read more about their story and see what they have by clicking here.

