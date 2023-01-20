Local nonprofit works to give back to Pasco County community

Farrell Cares was started by those at Farrell Roofing and gives back in many ways to the Trinity community and all of Pasco County.

Every August, the nonprofit buys shoes for kids going back to school. It also helps with electric, and water bills and has donated K-9s to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Recently, they unveiled an obstacle course for PCSO.

"Well, it means the world because we honestly didn't have anything. Any of this. You know, my husband worked a lot of hours, hard hours, and built this up. And to be able to give back when you didn't grow up with a lot. It means the world to see the smiles. It's amazing," explained Tina Marie Farrell.

Tina told us about a recent project they were able to tackle.

The Farrells got wind of a little girl named Katherine, who has a rare condition called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. It was the 6-year-old's dream to have a castle all her own.

The Farrell team got to work. They created a one-of-a-kind masterpiece for Katherine and the Hanford family.

"Fancy Nancy had a castle and I didn't," Katherine tells us.

"Just thank you to the Farrells for being willing to do it and not accept anything. They didn't actually even take any money from Make-A-Wish, so they did it all on their own. And they still keep in contact. So that's nice," explained Alexis, Katherine's mom.

The castle is equipped with air conditioning which helps with Katherine's seizures and is wheelchair accessible, which allows her to play whenever she wants.

You can check out the timelapse of the build by clicking here.

Farrell Cares does a lot of local events throughout the year, as well. You can keep up with them by clicking here.