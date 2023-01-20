Pasco County Krewe de Forti made up of active and retired first responders

There's a group of active and retired first responders in Pasco County who felt compelled to give back, even more than they already have.

Their group is called Krewe de Forti.

It's made up of men and women who already serve this community, from EMTs and firefighters to paramedics and 911 dispatchers.

Together, they want to help solve a problem. They raise money to provide scholarships to kids at Fivay and Hudson high schools in their firefighting or criminal justice programs.

Sean Carr, President/Founder of Krewe De Forti, said, "So I think it's important that we maintain that history with young students and encourage them to fill those open spots, especially here in Florida, Florida, as you know, is growing constantly. Fire departments are growing, police departments, sheriff's offices, they're all growing exponentially. "

The scholarships help the students pay for expenses to get through the Academy and into service.

They do fundraisers all year long.