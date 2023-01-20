Trinity area nonprofit hopes to help bring more awareness to suicide prevention

Four years ago, a group of friends in this community wanted to make sure they were doing something good to give back to this community.

The friends, all Jeep lovers, decided to create Honor Off-Road.

It's a nonprofit dedicated to suicide awareness and prevention, using Jeeps to get together and raise money.

They go off-road and raise thousands of dollars for the Tampa Bay Crisis Center.

"So many of us have been touched by suicide, family, friends, or we know individuals that have contemplated suicide. And we just felt that this was something that we needed to embrace more awareness around because it's not something that's talked about frequently or day to day. And so we wanted to be able to get the word out and really give some kind of support," Laurie Keesler, Co-Founder of Honor off Road, said.

The group has grown to about 120 members and their Jeeps, and are looking to grow.

They have an event coming up on April 1 in New Port Richey and another big one in September for Suicide Awareness Month.

