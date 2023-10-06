It's a Good Morning to be in Tampa Heights

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Tampa Heights.

Complete Coverage: GBTB Local Spotlight

Tampa Councilwoman Gwen Henderson reflects on Tampa Heights pride

Tampa City Councilwoman Gwen Henderson has lived in Tampa Heights for the past 32 years before taking over on council earlier this year.

"Tampa Heights is the place to be. We deserve your attention, and we're gonna get it no matter what," Henderson said.

Overall, the Tampa Heights community is continuously involved in local government, fighting for what they believe in and what they want their community to look like.

Tampa Councilwoman Gwen Henderson reflects on Tampa Heights pride

Armature Works grows with the Heights District

Situated right along the Hillsborough River and the Tampa Riverwalk is Armature Works, a well-known food hall.

Armature Works first opened in 2018, but the building was originally a streetcar barn. Today, it's home to restaurants serving just about anything and everything.

A concept that Armature Works was at the forefront of in Tampa and has since taken off.

Armature Works grows with the Heights District

Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association works to make a difference in kids' lives

For the past 25 years, one organization here in Tampa Heights has been committed to making sure kids in this community have care and resources for a successful future.

The Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association program is free and provides many different programs all year long. The programs include homework help, case management or even helping these kids become entrepreneurs.

It's a resource that connects kids from all backgrounds to the possibility of a bright future.

Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association works to make a difference in kids' lives

King State finds success in Tampa Heights; plans to open 2nd location soon

An old gas station in Tampa Heights is breathing new life as a popular restaurant.

Nate Young, one of the owners of King State, was born and raised in Tampa and wanted to be a part of a neighborhood that he could support and vice-versa.

"Honestly, it was just about doing something cool in our city," Young said. "My brother-in-law, who's the co-owner, we're both from here. So that was really the main purpose of this. We traveled a lot. We're both in bands. So our whole careers prior were touring all over. We would just go to cool cities and be like, 'There's nothing like this in Tampa.'"

King State finds success in Tampa Heights; plans to open 2nd location soon

Historic Rialto Theatre now serves as Tampa Heights event space

One of Tampa Heights' most historic buildings, The Rialto Theatre, opened on historic Franklin Street on Nov. 24, 1924.

Originally, the Rialto Theatre was used as a live stage theater, but it closed in 1950.

Between then and now, the Rialto has been a handful of other things, but today, a walk through the iconic blue doors will lead you to an event space.

Historic Rialto Theatre now serves as Tampa Heights event space

Elevation Coffee brings locally roasted coffee to Tampa Heights

Locally roasted coffee can be found right in the Tampa Heights Historic District on Franklin Street.

It's Elevation Coffee's second location, all of which are locally owned and operated.

The coffee is sourced from all over the world but roasted right here in Tampa Bay.

Elevation Coffee brings locally roasted coffee to Tampa Heights

Cafe Hey: a Tampa Heights staple

One of the staples of Tampa Heights is right on Franklin Street in the historic district.

Cafe Hey is a community favorite and has been here for the past 16 years.

"It's been an interesting place since 2007. It was a very, very different neighborhood," owner Cheong Choi said. "When we started out, it was a bit more rough. There was no Armature Works. There was no Hall on Franklin. There was none of this development. You see here now, it was us."

Cafe Hey: a Tampa Heights staple

Tampa Heights nonprofit dedicated to helping moms

A nonprofit in Tampa Heights is dedicated to building a community and helping women through motherhood.

Community Roots Collective specializes in parental mental health and early childhood development.

"So here at the Roots, we embody that we want to make sure that when you come here, you're feeling warm and welcome, but that you're also finding your people, and that you're finding the people that you can build friendships with," explained program director Amanda Ruiz.

Tampa Heights nonprofit dedicated to helping moms

Tampa Heights artist highlights area's murals

Take a walk through Tampa Heights, and you'll notice the murals throughout the community.

Murals are everywhere, adding a diverse look and uniqueness to the area.

Tony Krol of CLRTY Agency is an artist here in the community, working on and curating murals.

Tampa Heights artist highlights area's murals

Tampa Heights gets greenlight for new overlay district

Improving safety and affordability as well as encouraging new development is the goal of a new Tampa Heights overlay district approved on Thursday at Tampa City Council.

Downtown Tampa, Ybor and Seminole Heights currently all have overlay districts.

Residents in Tampa Heights started fighting for this overlay district a few years ago, making this a successful grassroots effort for the neighborhood.

Tampa Heights gets greenlight for new overlay district

Metropolitan Ministries continues to expand mission and reach

Back in 1972, Metropolitan Ministries was born from 13 different churches as a sandwich ministry in Tampa Bay.

Over the past 50 years, they've expanded their mission, but a lot of what they do comes back to Tampa Heights.

The campus off of Florida Avenue is dubbed Miracle Place.

Metropolitan Ministries continues to expand mission and reach

Women learn basic boating skills thanks to new initiative in Tampa Bay area

Across the Tampa Bay area, we're surrounded by many waterways that are perfect for boat days. But what if you don’t have a boat?

Now you don’t have to worry about not owning a boat to take one out anytime you want. Freedom Boat Club is offering a new initiative that encourages more women to learn basic boating skills.

Women learn basic boating skills thanks to new initiative in Tampa Bay area

Project plans to revamp Tampa Heights are awaiting approval

More housing, retail, a hotel, and a brand-new YMCA. That's all part of the vision for Tampa Heights, as the YMCA teams up with Ellison development to work on this 600 million-dollar project.

The project is still waiting for approval, but it will bring 1.3 million square feet of new infrastructure to Tampa Heights.

Project plans to revamp Tampa Heights are awaiting approval

Tampa City Council votes unanimously against land-use change for Tampa Heights property

Thursday night, Tampa City leaders unanimously voted against a land-use change for a Tampa Heights property that neighbors believe contains African American graves.

Council members considered the land-use change for the plot of land next to Woodlawn cemetery.

Neighbors are fighting the change, displaying signs that read "Stop the build!"

Tampa public housing development built in the 1950s being replaced by newer affordable housing

It’s a complex that has certainly seen better days.

“I’m not going to be critical of public housing, my father grew up in public housing so affordable housing is very near and dear to my heart, “ said Dan Coakley, principal for PMG Affordable. “But, if you take a look around this housing has long outlived its useful life.”

Robles Park Village was built about six decades ago. The roundabout 430 units are tattered and worn down. The Tampa Housing Authority says it’s time to go.

Central Avenue: The story of Tampa's former Black business district

Fred Hearns, a historian with the Tampa History Center, highlights Central Avenue, a former African-American community and business district.

“Central Avenue began developing in the 1890s as the Black business district in Tampa,” said Hearns. Hearns said Black people faced discrimination and weren’t welcomed in many of the stores downtown.