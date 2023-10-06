Historic Rialto Theatre now serves as Tampa Heights event space

TAMPA HEIGHTS, Fla. — One of Tampa Heights' most historic buildings, The Rialto Theatre, opened on historic Franklin Street on Nov. 24, 1924.

Originally, the Rialto Theatre was used as a live stage theater, but it closed in 1950.

Between then and now, the Rialto has been a handful of other things, but today, a walk through the iconic blue doors will lead you to an event space.

Owner Hope Donnelly bought the building in 2013, giving it a total revamp.

"There's actually no exterior windows on the floor level. So, from the outside, it's just an intriguing old building, and when you walk through the blue doors that have speakeasies, you open up to this beautiful large space that you're not expecting," Donnelly, owner of 8-Count Productions, said. "So I love to play off the idea of the speakeasy hidden gem right in the heart of Tampa."

Today, the theater will hold weddings and other local events.

"I always joke that the theater found me because it wasn't exactly what I was looking for. But it made me pivot my business model just a little bit," Donnelly said. "It really lends itself well to events. I still have a focus on arts and entertainment and work with a lot of creative projects in Tampa. But I do a lot of weddings on the weekends."

The work of local artists also line the walls of the Rialto Theatre.

"My heart will always be in supporting artists, and local community, and other small businesses," Donnelly said. "In the gallery, in the hallway spaces, I feature a lot of local artists. It rotates every few months as needed. But all of the artwork is available for sale. And there are no hang fees or any additional fees for the artists."