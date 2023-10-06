Armature Works grows with the Heights District

TAMPA HEIGHTS, Fla. — Situated right along the Hillsborough River and the Tampa Riverwalk is Armature Works, a well-known food hall.

Armature Works first opened in 2018, but the building was originally a streetcar barn. Today, it's home to restaurants serving just about anything and everything.

A concept that Armature Works was at the forefront of in Tampa and has since taken off.

"It was really an amazing vision and undertaking to be one of the first, you know, mixed-use venues and food halls in the Greater Tampa Bay area," said Anthony Liakokos, director of operations at Armature Works. "Over the past four or five years, we've definitely learned a lot and grown with the community and with our neighbors."

Since Armature Works' debut, they've also expanded the area surrounding the food hall to what they call the Heights District.

That area includes the Sprouts, Sweetgreen, Tiff's Treats and more. It expands about 12 city blocks.

"The vision of one of these, we think it's one of the most cutting edge urban developments that we have, right? Not only in Florida, but we feel in America, right?" said Liakokos. "The Heights District really has always had an impact in Tampa. We've tried to really maintain that and keep it pretty historic as well."

Armature Works also holds many community events.

Coming up is the sixth annual Heights District Fall Fest, which will be Oct. 14-15 and 21-22. The family-friendly fun event benefits Metropolitan Ministries.

The Haunted Carnival is Oct. 26-29, with family-friendly carnival rides and games.

Armature Works is also part of the Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat event.That will be Oct. 28.

For a look at more upcoming events, just click here.